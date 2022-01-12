Picton Mahoney Asset Management Raises Stock Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) by 17.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CZR. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 93.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 650.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 3rd quarter worth about $71,000. 93.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CZR opened at $89.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.02. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.34 and a 12 month high of $119.81. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.14 and a beta of 2.92.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($1.16). Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 21.28% and a negative net margin of 13.60%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.09) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $112.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Caesars Entertainment from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $132.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $127.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.19.

In related news, insider Edmund L. Quatmann, Jr. sold 5,279 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.60, for a total transaction of $472,998.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Caesars Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of casino-entertainment and hospitality services. It operates through the following segments: Las Vegas, Other U.S., and All Other. The All Other segment includes managed and international properties as well as other business, such as Caesars Interactive Entertainment.

