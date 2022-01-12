Picton Mahoney Asset Management Reduces Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) by 16.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,170 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Russia ETF were worth $932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $80,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $279,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,109 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 94.5% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 15,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Accuvest Global Advisors bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $482,000.

RSX opened at $26.46 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Russia ETF has a one year low of $23.58 and a one year high of $33.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.38.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

