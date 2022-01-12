Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes Position in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Golden Arrow Merger Corp. (NASDAQ:GAMC) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 74,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Corbyn Investment Management Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Golden Arrow Merger in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAMC stock opened at $9.71 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.72. Golden Arrow Merger Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.50 and a 52 week high of $16.00.

Golden Arrow Merger Corp. intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the healthcare or healthcare-related infrastructure industries in the United States and other developed countries.

