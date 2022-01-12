Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 19,716 Shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) by 30.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,458 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,716 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $2,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in Schlumberger by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 13,110 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its position in Schlumberger by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 1,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV increased its position in Schlumberger by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 10,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in Schlumberger by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 911 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its position in Schlumberger by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 8,342 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Schlumberger alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLB shares. Oddo Bhf assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price target for the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $44.50 price objective for the company. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

In other Schlumberger news, insider Dianne B. Ralston sold 12,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.04, for a total transaction of $399,950.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Schlumberger stock opened at $36.48 on Wednesday. Schlumberger Limited has a 1 year low of $21.23 and a 1 year high of $36.87. The firm has a market cap of $51.17 billion, a PE ratio of 31.18 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.30.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The firm had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.94 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 7.44% and a return on equity of 11.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

Schlumberger Company Profile

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

Read More: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Schlumberger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schlumberger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.