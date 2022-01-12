Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 2,238 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $5,685,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 45,067 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 56,260 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,110 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GD opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $146.53 and a 52-week high of $214.70. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $202.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $199.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The firm had revenue of $9.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.90 EPS. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 40.86%.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total value of $417,788.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $220.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.92.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

