Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 22,821 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR) by 64.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 58,408 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,821 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Carrier Global by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 361,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 6,571 shares in the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its position in Carrier Global by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 92,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 25,599 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Carrier Global by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,577,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,065,000 after buying an additional 1,589,475 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 168,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,697,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Carrier Global by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,012,000 after buying an additional 16,135 shares in the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Carrier Global from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Carrier Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Carrier Global in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Carrier Global presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.17.

In other news, insider Jurgen Timperman sold 33,036 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $1,851,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CARR opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.28 and a 200 day moving average of $53.70. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $34.21 and a twelve month high of $58.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Carrier Global had a net margin of 11.08% and a return on equity of 27.46%. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 23rd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Carrier Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.90%.

About Carrier Global

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating and cooling needs of residential and commercial customers.

