Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.20 Million Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,205 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,238 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GD. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in General Dynamics by 8,915.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,894,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,873,052 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 24.7% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 24,322 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after purchasing an additional 4,811 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 504.5% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 60,145 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,323,000 after purchasing an additional 50,195 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 11.2% during the third quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,902 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $54,612,000. Institutional investors own 85.08% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 2,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.70, for a total transaction of $417,788.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of GD opened at $211.58 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $202.09 and its 200 day moving average is $199.04. The company has a market capitalization of $59.08 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.11. General Dynamics Co. has a 12-month low of $146.53 and a 12-month high of $214.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $9.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.86 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.55%. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.86%.

GD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $220.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on General Dynamics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Susquehanna upped their target price on General Dynamics from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised General Dynamics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.92.

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

