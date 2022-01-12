Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $2.97 Million Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 58.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,349 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,702 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,974,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,628,764 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $3,149,240,000 after purchasing an additional 540,785 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 73.0% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 1,143,678 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $417,408,000 after acquiring an additional 482,605 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 2nd quarter worth about $127,445,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 398.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 427,814 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $156,140,000 after acquiring an additional 341,906 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 3rd quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $405.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $386.00 in a report on Tuesday. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $520.00 to $515.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $435.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $548.00 to $487.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $448.46.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $346.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $425.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $409.90. The firm has a market cap of $44.83 billion, a PE ratio of 52.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $485.83.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 9th. The apparel retailer reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

