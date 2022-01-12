Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $3.48 Million Holdings in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 69.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,616 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 708,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,936,000 after acquiring an additional 181,089 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $316,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 47.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Progressive Investment Management Corp now owns 88,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 477.8% during the 3rd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 362,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,210,000 after acquiring an additional 300,167 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

CBRE has been the subject of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of CBRE Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CBRE Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.80.

In other news, insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total value of $1,097,255.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total transaction of $488,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE opened at $105.28 on Wednesday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.60 and a twelve month high of $111.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.66 and a 200-day moving average of $97.78. The stock has a market cap of $35.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.42.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

