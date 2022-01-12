Pinebridge Investments L.P. Reduces Position in Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its holdings in shares of Old Republic International Co. (NYSE:ORI) by 2.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 94,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,439 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Old Republic International were worth $2,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its holdings in Old Republic International by 23.7% in the third quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 2,431 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.6% in the second quarter. Kowal Investment Group LLC now owns 10,765 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Old Republic International by 4.2% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 14,638 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. 72.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Denard Kennedy bought 1,830 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.67 per share, with a total value of $45,146.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Aldo C. Zucaro sold 28,280 shares of Old Republic International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.36, for a total transaction of $745,460.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ORI opened at $25.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day moving average of $24.81. Old Republic International Co. has a 1-year low of $17.94 and a 1-year high of $26.69.

Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Old Republic International had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 13.87%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Old Republic International Co. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. Old Republic International’s payout ratio is 18.49%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ORI shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Old Republic International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Old Republic International from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st.

Old Republic International Profile

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, and Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-off Business. The General Insurance segment involves in the provision of property and liability insurance to commercial clients.

