Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 2,080 Shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. trimmed its position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,316 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 2,080 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,900 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 13.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 30,207 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $3,522,000 after purchasing an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 37,718 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $4,398,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.13% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 6,164 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.12, for a total value of $678,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $624,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,825 shares of company stock valued at $1,725,777. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $133.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.83.

AKAM opened at $113.42 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $112.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $112.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.78 and a quick ratio of 3.78. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $92.64 and a one year high of $124.91.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.06. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $860.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $852.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Akamai Technologies declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.80 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology infrastructure company to buy up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

