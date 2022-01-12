Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) to post $0.05 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pinnacle West Capital’s earnings. Pinnacle West Capital posted earnings per share of ($0.17) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 129.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital will report full year earnings of $5.30 per share for the current year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.90 to $3.91. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pinnacle West Capital.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.22. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on PNW shares. UBS Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Pinnacle West Capital from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on Pinnacle West Capital from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.71.

In other news, CEO James R. Hatfield sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.76, for a total value of $212,129.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 18,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 365 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 48.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 142.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 23,488 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.15. The company had a trading volume of 826,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 827,880. Pinnacle West Capital has a 52-week low of $62.78 and a 52-week high of $88.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st will be given a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 31st. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.19%.

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

