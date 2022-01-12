Piper Sandler Begins Coverage on Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK)

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on UPWK. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Upwork from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Upwork from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Finally, began coverage on Upwork in a report on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.75.

Get Upwork alerts:

Shares of Upwork stock traded down $1.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $29.40. 1,576,122 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,045,741. Upwork has a 12-month low of $28.24 and a 12-month high of $64.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.60 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.89.

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.09). Upwork had a negative net margin of 6.94% and a negative return on equity of 11.12%. The business had revenue of $128.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Upwork will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Thomas Layton sold 99,220 shares of Upwork stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.27, for a total transaction of $4,987,789.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 31,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.35, for a total value of $1,035,217.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,511 shares of company stock valued at $11,627,226. 9.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UPWK. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Upwork by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork

Upwork, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses to find, hire, and pay freelancers for short-term and longer-term projects. Its marketplace offerings include Upwork Basic, Upwork Plus, Upwork Business, Upwork Enterprise, and Upwork Payroll. The company was founded by Odysseas Tsatalos and Efstratios Karamanlakis in December 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.