Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) PT Raised to $194.00

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) had its target price raised by JMP Securities from $183.00 to $194.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “market outperform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.00% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $168.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Piper Sandler Companies in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $215.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Piper Sandler Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of Piper Sandler Companies in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

Get Piper Sandler Companies alerts:

Piper Sandler Companies stock opened at $181.31 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $177.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.98. Piper Sandler Companies has a 12 month low of $90.84 and a 12 month high of $193.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE:PIPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.78. Piper Sandler Companies had a return on equity of 32.32% and a net margin of 11.55%. The firm had revenue of $445.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $403.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 earnings per share. Piper Sandler Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 46.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Piper Sandler Companies will post 19.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel John W. Geelan sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.41, for a total transaction of $448,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 6.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 4.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 537,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after buying an additional 25,007 shares during the period. People s United Financial Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 10.0% during the second quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 4,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Piper Sandler Companies by 7.3% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. 64.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Piper Sandler Companies

Piper Sandler Cos. engages in the provision of investment banking and institutional securities services. It offers financial advisory services, equity and debt capital markets products, public finance services, equity research and institutional brokerage, fixed income services, and private equity strategies.

Read More: Why do companies issue convertible shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Piper Sandler Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piper Sandler Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.