Pirate Chain (ARRR) Trading Up 0% This Week

Pirate Chain (CURRENCY:ARRR) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.95 or 0.00002170 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market cap of $179.27 million and $304,252.00 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $146.12 or 0.00335118 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $58.57 or 0.00134328 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00084700 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0608 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00002682 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

VoteCoin (VOT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pirate Chain Coin Profile

ARRR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 189,511,016 coins. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black . Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain . Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @PirateChain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is /r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars.

