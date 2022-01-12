Pitcairn Co. Acquires 376 Shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,910 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $4,822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 109.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 130 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 137 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Autodesk during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at $60,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Autodesk stock traded down $1.88 on Wednesday, reaching $268.75. 29,348 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,399,234. The company has a market capitalization of $59.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.41. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $245.05 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $285.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $296.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The software company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 51.01% and a net margin of 31.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ADSK shares. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $380.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Autodesk from $363.00 to $343.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Autodesk from $365.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Autodesk from $450.00 to $440.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.31.

In other news, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 4,724 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.27, for a total value of $1,210,619.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 109 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.88, for a total value of $28,653.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,912 shares of company stock worth $1,260,437 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

