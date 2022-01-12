Pitcairn Co. Buys 10,187 Shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM)

Pitcairn Co. raised its holdings in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:COM) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,767,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,187 shares during the quarter. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF makes up about 3.9% of Pitcairn Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 22.66% of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF worth $56,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF by 15.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $205,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $279,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $410,000.

Shares of COM stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 57,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,074. Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $25.57 and a 52 week high of $33.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.18.

