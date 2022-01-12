Pitcairn Co. Cuts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Pitcairn Co. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTHR) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,413 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 0.5% of Pitcairn Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Pitcairn Co. owned approximately 0.58% of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares worth $6,618,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTHR. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter.

VTHR stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $213.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,714. The company’s 50-day moving average is $213.26. Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $172.68 and a 1 year high of $218.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $0.762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. This is a boost from Vanguard Russell 3000 Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63.

