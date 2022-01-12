Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its holdings in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $2,780,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the third quarter worth $41,000. Boit C F David bought a new stake in shares of Home Depot in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1,262.5% in the third quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 327 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 18,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.19, for a total transaction of $7,460,396.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 14,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.83, for a total value of $5,713,319.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HD. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Home Depot from $340.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $376.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Home Depot from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Home Depot from $325.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Home Depot from $357.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $415.63.

HD stock traded up $1.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $387.90. 99,529 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,298,516. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $420.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.77 and a 200-day moving average of $356.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $405.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.98.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.51. Home Depot had a return on equity of 786.90% and a net margin of 10.79%. The business had revenue of $36.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 44.12%.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

