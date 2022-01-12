Pitcairn Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 913 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $3,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 96.7% in the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 45.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 168.9% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathleen M. Whalen sold 3,815 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.48, for a total transaction of $955,581.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Samuel N. Hazen sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.72, for a total value of $12,586,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,618 shares of company stock worth $23,666,274 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HCA Healthcare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $273.00 to $291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $275.00 to $283.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $283.90.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $249.71. The company had a trading volume of 16,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,435. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $244.13. The stock has a market cap of $77.67 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.17. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $156.43 and a 1-year high of $269.75.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The company reported $4.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $0.47. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 257.41%. The business had revenue of $15.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.78%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

