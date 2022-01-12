Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,073 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Pitcairn Co. lowered its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,073 shares during the period. PayPal makes up approximately 0.6% of Pitcairn Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in PYPL. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of PayPal by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Silicon Hills Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of PayPal by 20.4% during the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 230 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its stake in PayPal by 5.7% in the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the second quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 6,339 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. increased its holdings in PayPal by 1.5% in the second quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 2,784 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $811,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded down $3.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.21. The stock had a trading volume of 435,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,516,317. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $194.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $247.69. The firm has a market cap of $221.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $177.40 and a one year high of $310.16.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.24 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.53, for a total transaction of $2,345,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John J. Donahoe acquired 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $204.42 per share, with a total value of $1,999,227.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares worth $8,990,858. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PYPL shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $264.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $310.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on PayPal from $317.00 to $268.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.08.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

