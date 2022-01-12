Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,592 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Pitcairn Co. lessened its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,592 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Cummins by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,584,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,117,662,000 after acquiring an additional 43,799 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Cummins by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,665,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,101,000 after acquiring an additional 39,451 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its position in Cummins by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,101,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,851,000 after acquiring an additional 109,970 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,977,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,023,000 after buying an additional 185,095 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Cummins by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,588,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,411,000 after buying an additional 63,671 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CMI traded down $1.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $230.72. 9,873 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,117,086. The company has a fifty day moving average of $223.42 and a 200 day moving average of $231.19. Cummins Inc. has a twelve month low of $203.38 and a twelve month high of $277.09. The company has a market capitalization of $33.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.80.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $3.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.30). Cummins had a net margin of 9.32% and a return on equity of 24.91%. The business had revenue of $5.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cummins Inc. will post 15.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 14th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CMI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday. Citigroup upped their target price on Cummins from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Cummins from $251.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cummins from $262.00 to $251.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $295.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $282.64.

In other news, Vice Chairman Tony Satterthwaite sold 9,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.72, for a total value of $2,083,556.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Walter J. Fier sold 7,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total value of $1,734,752.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,550 shares of company stock worth $4,052,119 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

