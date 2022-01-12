Pitcairn Co. Sells 1,741 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 92,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,741 shares during the quarter. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $3,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new position in Kroger in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Kroger by 686.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 43,644 shares in the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kroger from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on Kroger from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Kroger from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Kroger from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.50.

Shares of KR traded down $0.59 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 282,565 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,580,713. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $34.65 billion, a PE ratio of 34.84, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.22. The Kroger Co. has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $49.69.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $31.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.22 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 29.28% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 16,288 shares of Kroger stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $720,744.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

