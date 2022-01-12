Pitcairn Co. Sells 7,326 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Pitcairn Co. reduced its position in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 36.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,905 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,326 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $3,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management increased its position in Danaher by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management now owns 2,178 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,418 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 5,800 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 864 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hyman Charles D boosted its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 6,626 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.85, for a total value of $105,170,192.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mitchell P. Rales sold 343,861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.94, for a total transaction of $107,607,861.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 750,719 shares of company stock valued at $233,160,046. 11.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DHR stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $305.53. 51,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,507,593. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $313.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $307.93. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $211.22 and a one year high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.70.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.24. Danaher had a net margin of 20.97% and a return on equity of 18.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 29th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.65%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Danaher from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $315.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Danaher from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Danaher from $345.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $341.07.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

