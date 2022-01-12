PIXEL (PXL) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.39 Million

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One PIXEL coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, PIXEL has traded down 16.6% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.39 million and approximately $8,457.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43,788.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $383.56 or 0.00875933 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $113.70 or 0.00259662 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00020927 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003182 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000009 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 32.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000017 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction . PIXEL’s official website is piction.network/en

According to CryptoCompare, “PhalanXL provides a mining platform where miners can sell, buy, trade and rent mining resources and computational power. The QT-client also, allows users to store and trade multiple cryptocurrencies “

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

