PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PlayAGS, Inc. is a designer and supplier of electronic gaming machines and other products and services for the gaming industry. The company’s product line-up includes Class III EGMs for commercial and Native American casinos, video bingo machines for select international markets, table game products and interactive social casino products. PlayAGS, Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of PlayAGS stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.24. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.73 and a 12 month high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $252.23 million, a PE ratio of -7.94 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 3.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.93.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 63.88% and a negative net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $67.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.68 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that PlayAGS will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AGS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 129.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 586,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 330,884 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 456.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 309,288 shares during the period. Benefit Street Partners LLC boosted its holdings in PlayAGS by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benefit Street Partners LLC now owns 920,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,257,000 after acquiring an additional 249,459 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of PlayAGS by 256.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 254,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,522,000 after buying an additional 183,384 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PlayAGS in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

