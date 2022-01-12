PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 469 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,936 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in JKHY. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $463,990,000 after buying an additional 313,011 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,933,749 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $316,187,000 after buying an additional 44,502 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,491,991 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,386,000 after buying an additional 21,604 shares in the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 1,387,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $227,715,000 after buying an additional 20,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 111.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,136,996 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $189,674,000 after buying an additional 599,221 shares in the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

JKHY opened at $169.74 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $160.58 and its 200-day moving average is $166.99. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.38, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.06. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 23.13%. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.69%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on JKHY shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Stephens started coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.75.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

See Also: Convertible Shares

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.