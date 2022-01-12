PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Buys 130 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,382 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Paycom Software by 59.0% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 62 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new position in shares of Paycom Software in the second quarter valued at about $55,000. 71.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PAYC opened at $367.20 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $435.46 and its 200-day moving average is $452.76. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 1-year low of $302.44 and a 1-year high of $558.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $22.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 124.47, a PEG ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.32. Paycom Software had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The company had revenue of $256.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

PAYC has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $472.00 to $622.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $519.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $476.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $475.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $545.43.

Paycom Software, Inc provides comprehensive, cloud-based human capital management (HCM) software solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It provides functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the complete employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement. Its solutions requires virtually no customization and is based on a core system of record maintained in a single database for all HCM functions, including talent acquisition, time and labor management, payroll, talent management and human resources management applications.

