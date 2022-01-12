PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) by 7.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,416 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Amedisys were worth $1,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 55.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 562,860 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $137,861,000 after purchasing an additional 199,839 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,004,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 341.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 132,183 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $32,374,000 after purchasing an additional 102,246 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,265,080 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $309,856,000 after purchasing an additional 97,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its position in shares of Amedisys by 226.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 139,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $34,059,000 after purchasing an additional 96,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMED. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $255.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Amedisys from $244.00 to $221.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Amedisys from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.63.

Amedisys stock opened at $151.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.57. Amedisys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.62 and a twelve month high of $325.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $553.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.55 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 9.98% and a return on equity of 24.15%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.24 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Amedisys, Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amedisys news, Director Richard A. Lechleiter purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $141.25 per share, with a total value of $141,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amedisys Company Profile

Amedisys, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: Home Health, Hospice, and Personal Care. The Home Health segment delivers services in the homes of individuals who may be recovering from an illness, injury, or surgery. The Hospice segment provides care that is designed to provide comfort and support for those who are facing a terminal illness.

