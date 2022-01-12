PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,698 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,698 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $1,272,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,989,000 after acquiring an additional 582,999 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,552,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,562,000 after purchasing an additional 343,508 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,483,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,192,000 after purchasing an additional 313,039 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1,339.5% during the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 170,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,815,000 after purchasing an additional 158,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 647.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors now owns 174,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,255,000 after purchasing an additional 150,903 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FV stock opened at $49.63 on Wednesday. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $40.52 and a 12-month high of $51.64. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This is an increase from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd.

