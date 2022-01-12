POLA Orbis (OTCMKTS:PORBF) Hits New 52-Week High at $17.17

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:PORBF)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $17.17 and last traded at $17.17, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.17.

Several analysts recently commented on PORBF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut POLA Orbis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded POLA Orbis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.04 and a beta of 0.22.

POLA Orbis Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells cosmetics and related products in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Beauty Care and Real Estate segments. The Beauty Care segment offers cosmetics; skincare products; health foods; and fashion products, such as women's underwear, women's apparel, and jewelry under the POLA, ORBIS, Jurlique, H2O PLUS, THREE, Amplitude, ITRIM, FIVEISM Ã THREE, and DECENCIA brand names.

