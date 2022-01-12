Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $60.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.16% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Portland General Electric, headquartered in Portland, Ore., is a vertically integrated electric utility that serves residential, commercial and industrial customers in Oregon. The company has more than a century of experience in power delivery. PGE generates power from a diverse mix of resources, including hydropower, coal and natural gas. PGE also participates in the wholesale market by purchasing and selling electricity and natural gas to utilities and energy marketers. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.50.

NYSE POR opened at $52.56 on Wednesday. Portland General Electric has a 12 month low of $41.01 and a 12 month high of $53.84. The stock has a market cap of $4.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.07). Portland General Electric had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 9.81%. The company had revenue of $642.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Portland General Electric will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 644,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 147,648 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Portland General Electric by 1.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 944,029 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,501,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 138.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 24,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 13,970 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 20.0% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 103,660 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,777,000 after buying an additional 17,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Portland General Electric by 247.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 911,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 649,339 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.65% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

