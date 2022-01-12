Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP) Stock Price Up 12.9%

Portmeirion Group PLC (LON:PMP) rose 12.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 710 ($9.64) and last traded at GBX 700 ($9.50). Approximately 60,250 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 390% from the average daily volume of 12,284 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 620 ($8.42).

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 662.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 656.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.58, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of £97.90 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.84.

About Portmeirion Group (LON:PMP)

Portmeirion Group PLC manufactures, markets, and distributes ceramics, home fragrances, and associated homeware products in the United Kingdom, the United States, South Korea, and internationally. It offers tableware, cookware, giftware, glassware, and tabletop accessories under the Portmeirion, Spode, Wax Lyrical, Royal Worcester, NambÃ©, and Pimpernel brand names.

