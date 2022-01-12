Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition (NASDAQ:XPDI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive agreement with Core Scientific. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on XPDI. DA Davidson started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a buy rating and a $18.75 price target on the stock.

NASDAQ XPDI opened at $9.99 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.89. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $14.98.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,574,000. Beryl Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 89.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beryl Capital Management LLC now owns 2,679,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,090,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,372 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $15,030,000. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA boosted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arena Capital Advisors LLC CA now owns 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after acquiring an additional 800,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition by 1,494.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,196,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,186 shares in the last quarter.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Company Profile

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

