Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Shares Acquired by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,899 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Power Integrations in the 3rd quarter valued at $350,000. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 115,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,400,000 after buying an additional 3,061 shares during the period. Cim LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Power Integrations by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 74,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,397,000 after buying an additional 2,127 shares during the period. 95.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven Sharp sold 4,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.99, for a total value of $499,954.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.01, for a total transaction of $270,025.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,717 shares of company stock worth $1,589,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI opened at $85.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.67 and a beta of 0.95. Power Integrations, Inc. has a one year low of $73.04 and a one year high of $110.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.71.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $176.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.32 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 22.16% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The business’s revenue was up 46.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Power Integrations’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 24.29%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Power Integrations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $105.25.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

