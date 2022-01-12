Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 206 Shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,200 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $201,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JBHT. Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the second quarter worth $65,000. Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 190.4% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 20.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 633 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 35.2% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 683 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 72.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $202.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $154.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $169.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.39.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock opened at $199.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $197.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.11. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a one year low of $133.36 and a one year high of $208.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 24.36% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.05%.

In other news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,000 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.44, for a total transaction of $196,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Eric Mcgee sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.41, for a total transaction of $48,602.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,250 shares of company stock worth $442,143. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Company Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions. It operates through the following segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS) and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight operations for rail carriers.

