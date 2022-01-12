Principal Financial Group Inc. Acquires 12,176 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,031,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,176 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.12% of American International Group worth $56,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of American International Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 67,087,453 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,193,363,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352,364 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American International Group by 164.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,753,468 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $153,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711,264 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $71,288,000. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American International Group during the second quarter worth about $35,210,832,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of American International Group by 464,814.4% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 999,566 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,579,000 after acquiring an additional 999,351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

Get American International Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AIG. Barclays dropped their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on American International Group from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on American International Group in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on American International Group in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.21.

Shares of AIG stock opened at $61.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $56.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.28. The stock has a market cap of $51.29 billion, a PE ratio of 9.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.80 and a 1 year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $11.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.33 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.09%.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

Featured Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

Receive News & Ratings for American International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.