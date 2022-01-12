Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 1,648 Shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 517,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,648 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $53,836,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNX. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 4,000.0% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 615 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 13.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 924 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the second quarter valued at $142,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in SYNNEX by 45.3% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SYNNEX during the third quarter valued at $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Dennis Polk sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.82, for a total transaction of $138,866.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Vezina sold 1,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $110,658.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,655 shares of company stock valued at $385,089. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE SNX opened at $107.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $110.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $114.38. SYNNEX Co. has a twelve month low of $80.36 and a twelve month high of $130.93.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.18. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 2.10%. The firm had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 110.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 8.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on SNX shares. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on SYNNEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Loop Capital upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.38.

SYNNEX Profile

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the provision of distribution, logistics and integration services for the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals, IT systems including data center server and storage solutions, system components, software, networking equipment, consumer electronics, and complementary products.

