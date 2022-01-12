Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 26,432 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 3.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 899,944 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,432 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $60,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWX. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 61.0% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southwest Gas by 84.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth $138,000. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on SWX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $66.89 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.35. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $57.00 and a fifty-two week high of $73.54.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.12). Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 6.68%. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.595 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.19%.

Southwest Gas Company Profile

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

