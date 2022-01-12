Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Position in MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 374,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 81,190 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.96% of MSA Safety worth $54,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,570,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $260,039,000 after buying an additional 198,429 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,141,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,931,000 after buying an additional 144,925 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 842,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $139,543,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,288,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of MSA Safety by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 415,786 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,846,000 after buying an additional 79,506 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSA opened at $145.98 on Wednesday. MSA Safety Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $136.91 and a fifty-two week high of $172.84. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $149.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.12 and a beta of 0.94.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by ($0.09). MSA Safety had a net margin of 6.73% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The business had revenue of $340.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. MSA Safety’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is 74.89%.

Several brokerages recently commented on MSA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MSA Safety from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Sidoti upgraded MSA Safety from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th.

In related news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.24, for a total transaction of $4,021,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William M. Lambert sold 5,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.63, for a total value of $785,520.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,270 shares of company stock valued at $13,326,182. Insiders own 6.29% of the company’s stock.

About MSA Safety

MSA Safety, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, and sale of innovative products, which enhances the safety and health of workers and protect facility infrastructures. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, International, and Corporate. The Americas segment consists of manufacturing and research and development facilities in U.S., Mexico, and Brazil.

