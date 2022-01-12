Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $50.78 Million Stock Holdings in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,532,626 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 156,685 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $50,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of HollyFrontier by 1.8% in the third quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,945 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,436 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 13,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% during the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 11,323 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.21% of the company’s stock.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $34.56 per share, for a total transaction of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HFC opened at $34.96 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. HollyFrontier Co. has a 52 week low of $25.92 and a 52 week high of $42.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.93 and its 200 day moving average is $32.31. The company has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.01 and a beta of 1.66.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a net margin of 3.06% and a return on equity of 2.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.41) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that HollyFrontier Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.10.

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

