Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 2,711 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 242,839 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $58,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,579,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,775,310,000 after acquiring an additional 797,361 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 17.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,876,532 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $939,361,000 after acquiring an additional 585,399 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in IQVIA by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,233,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $781,343,000 after acquiring an additional 79,065 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 3.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,982,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $722,634,000 after buying an additional 100,768 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $718,099,000 after buying an additional 137,580 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director John Connaughton sold 555,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.60, for a total transaction of $145,767,684.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John G. Danhakl acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $272.93 per share, for a total transaction of $2,729,300.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of IQVIA stock opened at $260.29 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $170.00 and a 1-year high of $285.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $265.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.41.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 5.67% and a return on equity of 25.91%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. IQVIA’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on IQV shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $298.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.35.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

