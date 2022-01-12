Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stake in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602,859 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,910 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.25% of Church & Dwight worth $49,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 10,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Harrington Investments INC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Harrington Investments INC now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. 80.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Maynadier Patrick D. De sold 25,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $2,466,268.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rene Hemsey sold 2,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $226,499.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 869,968 shares of company stock worth $82,018,976 over the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have commented on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.22.

Shares of Church & Dwight stock opened at $101.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.62 and a 52 week high of $104.39. The company has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.09. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Church & Dwight announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, October 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.2525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.98%.

Church & Dwight Co, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and market of household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products. The Consumer Domestic segment offers household products, such as laundry detergents, fabric softener sheets, cat litter, and household cleaning products; and personal care products including antiperspirants, oral care products, depilatories, reproductive health products, oral analgesics, nasal saline moisturizers, and dietary supplements.

