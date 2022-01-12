Proem Advisors LLC Has $2.95 Million Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Proem Advisors LLC raised its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 2.5% of Proem Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Proem Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,947,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TSLA. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,311,100 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $8,342,557,000 after acquiring an additional 339,745 shares in the last quarter. Stevard LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $1,907,000. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 1.9% during the third quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,486 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $5,804,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Tesla by 14.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 142,161 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $96,627,000 after purchasing an additional 17,698 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Tesla by 5.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 45,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $35,622,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Tesla stock traded up $22.93 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1,087.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,390,107. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $539.49 and a 52 week high of $1,243.49. The stock has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 344.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1,068.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $865.36.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 56.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 88,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,229.06, for a total transaction of $108,771,810.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,038.18, for a total transaction of $1,038,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,292,621 shares of company stock worth $4,500,554,314 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 25.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on TSLA. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $924.00 price target for the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,100.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “sell” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on Tesla in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $537.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,300.00 in a report on Monday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $900.94.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles, energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, supercharger station, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

