Project Pai (PAI) Hits Market Cap of $5.94 Million

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Project Pai has a market cap of $5.94 million and approximately $19,130.00 worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Project Pai coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Project Pai has traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Arweave (AR) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.92 or 0.00120846 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002284 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00013984 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000262 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000911 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Pai

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,790,544,350 coins and its circulating supply is 1,587,453,549 coins. Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai . The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Project Pai is projectpai.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

