Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is a biotechnology company. It involved in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutic and companion diagnostic products for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease. Prometheus Biosciences Inc. is based in SAN DIEGO. “

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on RXDX. Oppenheimer upgraded Prometheus Biosciences from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on Prometheus Biosciences from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Prometheus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $42.86.

Shares of RXDX opened at $33.15 on Tuesday. Prometheus Biosciences has a 52-week low of $16.11 and a 52-week high of $40.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.35.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.11). Prometheus Biosciences had a negative net margin of 2,696.67% and a negative return on equity of 44.74%. The business had revenue of $1.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Prometheus Biosciences will post -2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 2,862,059 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,859,000 after buying an additional 10,050 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 171.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 939,178 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $23,067,000 after buying an additional 593,261 shares during the period. Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 610,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $14,466,000 after buying an additional 14,040 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 349.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 539,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,247,000 after buying an additional 419,361 shares during the period. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Prometheus Biosciences by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 502,520 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,915,000 after buying an additional 147,619 shares during the period. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

