PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook Sells 1,302 Shares

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) CAO Scott William Cook sold 1,302 shares of PROS stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.92, for a total transaction of $41,559.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE PRO traded down $1.60 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.42. 243,624 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,678. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -18.43 and a beta of 1.55. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.08 and a 12-month high of $50.90. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.65.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $62.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.33 million. PROS had a negative net margin of 30.64% and a negative return on equity of 123.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PRO. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PROS by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,843,925 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $175,167,000 after purchasing an additional 49,413 shares during the period. RGM Capital LLC lifted its position in PROS by 14.9% during the second quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,498,953 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $113,877,000 after buying an additional 324,407 shares during the period. Tremblant Capital Group lifted its position in PROS by 1.5% during the third quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 1,772,930 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $62,904,000 after buying an additional 25,364 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its position in PROS by 4.9% during the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,154,591 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $40,965,000 after buying an additional 53,664 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PROS by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 850,132 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,741,000 after acquiring an additional 35,710 shares in the last quarter.

PRO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PROS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PROS from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

PROS Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy. Its solutions selling, pricing, and revenue management leverage artificial intelligence (AI), self-learning and automation to ensure that every transactional experience is fast, frictionless and personalized for every shopper, supporting both business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) companies across industry verticals.

