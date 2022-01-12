ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €16.60 by Berenberg Bank

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €16.60 ($18.86) price objective by Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 15.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Warburg Research set a €21.00 ($23.86) price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays set a €18.50 ($21.02) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.00) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($31.82) price target on ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €19.82 ($22.52).

Shares of ETR PSM traded up €0.33 ($0.37) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching €14.33 ($16.28). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 931,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,250,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion and a PE ratio of 6.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.13, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.41. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52 week low of €12.77 ($14.51) and a 52 week high of €19.00 ($21.59).

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

