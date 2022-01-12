ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $18.00.

PBSFY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on ProSiebenSat.1 Media from €18.00 ($20.45) to €14.00 ($15.91) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of PBSFY opened at $4.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.40. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.38 and a beta of 1.48. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 52-week low of $3.61 and a 52-week high of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.19.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (OTCMKTS:PBSFY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. ProSiebenSat.1 Media had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 10.51%.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media Company Profile

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE is a mass media and digital company. It operates through the following segments: Entertainment, Dating, and Commerce & Ventures. The Entertainment segment represents the company’s business with focus on the Seven.One Entertainment Group, which provides multi-platform digital media to audiences in Germany, Austria, and Switzerland.

