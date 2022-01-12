Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) Given New €137.00 Price Target at Credit Suisse Group

Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) had its price target cut by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €140.00 ($159.09) to €137.00 ($155.68) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on PROSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Prosus in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Prosus in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Prosus currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $137.00.

PROSY stock opened at $17.04 on Monday. Prosus has a fifty-two week low of $15.22 and a fifty-two week high of $26.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $16.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.16.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. It operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, travel, education, etail, health, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in the Americas, Africa, Central and Eastern Europe, and Asia.

